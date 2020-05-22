Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor

education

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST

Bihar Board 10th result has again been delayed. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has told Live Hindustan that the post- evaluation work of board result is still left and it might take four to five days to complete it. It is expected that the result will be declared anytime after Monday. Lakhs of students were anxiously waiting for their results on Friday . They will have to wait for few more days to get the Bihar Board 10th result 2020.

BSEB has already completed the toppers’ verification process and the board is busy in some post-evaluation work. Once the pending work is completed, the Bihar board students will get their results online at biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in.

Many students took to Twitter to request the board officials to announce their results as early as possible.

Earlier it was expected that the result will be declared on Friday by 6 pm. However, the board officials did not give any update regarding this and could not be contacted after several attempts.

After the Bihar Board 10th result is declared, students can check their results by keying in their roll code, roll number and registration number on the official websites as mentioned above.

