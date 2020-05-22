e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 not to be announced today: Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result has again been delayed. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has told Live Hindustan that the post- evaluation work of board result is still left and it might take four to five days to complete it.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that the Bihar Board 10th result will be declared next week
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that the Bihar Board 10th result will be declared next week(HT File)
         

Bihar Board 10th result has again been delayed. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has told Live Hindustan that the post- evaluation work of board result is still left and it might take four to five days to complete it. It is expected that the result will be declared anytime after Monday. Lakhs of students were anxiously waiting for their results on Friday . They will have to wait for few more days to get the Bihar Board 10th result 2020.

BSEB has already completed the toppers’ verification process and the board is busy in some post-evaluation work. Once the pending work is completed, the Bihar board students will get their results online at biharboard.online or biharboard.ac.in.

Many students took to Twitter to request the board officials to announce their results as early as possible.

Earlier it was expected that the result will be declared on Friday by 6 pm. However, the board officials did not give any update regarding this and could not be contacted after several attempts.

After the Bihar Board 10th result is declared, students can check their results by keying in their roll code, roll number and registration number on the official websites as mentioned above.

Click here for full coverage

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In