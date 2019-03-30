Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 declared: 79.76% students passed, toppers score above 92%

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of intermediate or Class 12 board examinations on Saturday, March 30 at 3 pm. A total of 79.76% students passed the board exam.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

In Arts stream, 76.53% students cleared the exam while in science and commerce streams 81.20% and 93% students qualified , respectively.

A total of 425550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%

A total of 535110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%

A total of 59135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor with RK Mahajan additional chief secretary of Bihar education department jointly declared results of all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce and vocational. The examination was held between February 6 and 16 and practical exams were conducted between January 15 and January 25.

This year more than 13.15 lakh students appeared for the intermediate written exams held across 1339 centres in the state.

(With inputs from Rakesh Singh in Patna)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:55 IST