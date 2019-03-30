Bihar Board BSEB intermediate results 2019 declared in record time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate (class 12) results, declared in a record time on Saturday, had many firsts this time.

While declaring the results, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary, education department, RK Mahajan, said in science, arts and commerce streams both boys and girls topped the chart. He said in past seven years the intermediate results were declared in May or June, but this time it was out in March itself.

The board this year had adopted moderation policy followed by CBSE/ICSE and other boards because of which the students secured high percentage marks. “There was common refrain that BSEB students, though fairing well in exams, could not secure admission in other universities due to low percentage. So, for the students’ welfare, we adopted the moderation policy,” he said.

Additional chief secretary said this year the pass percentage was 79.76% while last year it was 52.71%.

While Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar topped the science stream with 473 marks out of total 500, Rohini Rani and Manish Kumar topped the arts stream with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped the commerce stream with 472 marks.

Kishor said the intermediate examination was conducted from February 6 to 16 during which 12,78,655 students had appeared in the examination in all the three streams out of which 10,19,855 passed the exam.

He said the toppers in all the three streams would get cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while those securing second and third positions would be given Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 apart from a laptop and kindle E-reader.

