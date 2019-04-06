Bihar Board BSEB matric results 2019: Here are the highlights

The Class 10th or matric exam 2019 result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Saturday by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan.

The Bihar board matric examination was held between February 21 and 28, 2019 at 1418 examination Centres in the state.

This year 16,60,609 students registered for the BSEB matric examination in the state, out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys. Here is the merit list.

BSEB 10th or matric result: Here are the highlights The pass percentage this year is 80.73%

Pass percentage is 11.84% higher than last year’s pass percentage of 68.89%.

This year 16,35,070 candidates appeared in the examination

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared 8,08,736 were boys and 8,26,334 were girls.

2,90,666 students secured first division

5,56,131 bagged second division

4,54,450 managed third division

3,14,813 is the number of students who failed

221 students were expelled from the examination

13,20,036 have passed in which 6,83,990 are boys and 6,36,046 girls.

After the grand increase in the pass percentage and first divisions in the intermediate examinations, 2019 of the Bihar school examination board (BSEB), expectations were high about a repeat in the class 10 board exam results.

With nearly 25-lakh students failing in class 10 and 12 board exams in 2017-18 in the State, the teachers, the board as well as the government were under relentless attack from the opposition over quality of education in schools.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 15:01 IST