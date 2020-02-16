Bihar Board class 10 exam 2020 to begin from tomorrow, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:44 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the class 10th board exam from tomorrow, February 17, 2020. The class 10th board exam will continue till February 24, 2020.

The class 10 examinations will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 noon, and the evening shift from 1:45 to 5 pm at 1,368 centres spread across the state. A total of 15, 29,393 students have registered for the examination. Out of which, 7, 83,034 students are female, and 7, 46,359 are male.

In the first shift of the exam, 7, 74,415 students, and in the second shift, 7, 54,978 students will appear for the exam.

Frisking:

Students will have to go through a two- level frisking before entering the examination hall. The first frisking will be done at the main gate of the the exam centre and the second will be done before entering the examination hall.

Lost Admit Cards:

Candidates who forget to bring their admit card on the day of exam will also be allowed to enter the exam hall. The officials have been directed to match the face of the candidate with the scanned photograph from the system and allow him/ her to take the exam.