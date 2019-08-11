Bihar Board wins award at World Education Summit to promote technology in conducting exam

education

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday bagged an award in ‘government’s initiative to promote and develop the technologies’ category in the World Education Summit 2019 held in New Delhi.

This year, the BSEB introduced computerised and advance technology from registration to result announcement process, terminating the manual way of process which brought a radical change in the performance and management of examination and result process.

BSEB introduced pre-printed OMR answer booklets carrying the details — name of the student, roll number, roll code, subject code, etc — of almost 1.8 crore students appearing for class 10 and 12 examinations. The OMR sheets were printed with barcodes and lithocodes which helped in computerised processing of the answer copies. The IT team of BSEB has developed customised software which helped in quick evaluation of the copies and feeding of marks accurately. The board also provided 2,100 computers across all evaluation centres for direct and quick feeding of marks.

These technological steered BSEB examination and evaluation process and completed the examination cycle by May this year. It stood first among all state boards and CBSE to announce annual results of matric, intermediate and compartmental exams as well.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “Every year, around 30 lakh students appear in matric and intermediate exam. Conducting exam for such large group is a big responsibility on board because exam results not only affect the students but lakhs of families as well. The Bihar board had adopted modern technology to make the exam system of BSEB better.”

Key government participants included Bhanwar Singh Bhati, minister of higher education, government of Rajasthan, Temjen Imna Along, minister of higher & technical education, government of Nagaland, Thokchom Radheshyam, minister of education, labour and employment, government of Manipur, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education.

