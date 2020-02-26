Bihar STET Re- Exam 2020 today, full details here

education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 09:21 IST

Bihar STET re-exam 2019 will be conducted today, February 26, 2020. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted the exam on January 28 which was cancelled in some centres. The centres include AN College Patna, LP Sahi Inter College Patahi, Muzaffarpur, Mahendra Mahila College, Gopalganj, RM College, Saharsa and Project Kanya Inter School, Nawada.

Candidates who had appeared in these centres on January 28 will have to appear for the re-exam today.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The exam for paper 1 will be held in the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the paper 2 exam will be conducted in second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should reach the exam centre latest by half an hour before the commencement of exam.

Candidates wearing shoes, socks, wrist watch will not be allowed to enter the centre.

There are a total of 25, 270 vacancies of teachers for class 9 and 10 and 12065 vacancies of teachers for class 11 and 12.