95% plus scores to be exactly similar to reference year: CBSE to schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to maintain the percentage of students scoring 95% and above in class 12 exactly similar to the reference year.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to maintain the percentage of students scoring 95% and above in class 12 exactly similar to the reference year. Schools have been given reference year, to prepare the class 12 results, which is the best result of past three years. Schools have to moderate the class 12 marks based on the alternative assessment policy.

CBSE could not conduct class 12 board exams this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

"In case of marks 95, 96, 97, 98, 99 and 100, the percentage of number of students should be exactly similar to the reference year," the Board has said.

For other mark bands, the percentage of students should be broadly similar to the reference year, it has informed schools.

On July 21, the Board extended the deadline for finalising class 12 marks by schools till July 25. Earlier, this deadline was July 22.

Regarding wrong or faulty upload of marks, the CBSE has asked schools to report the issue to the concerned regional officer.

With only two days left for schools to finalise the result and submit it to CBSE, they have been warned that changes in data is not permissible after final submission as it gives an opportunity for indulging in fair activities.

