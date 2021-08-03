All candidates pass Class 12 board exams following students’ agitation in Bengal

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared that all the candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exam have passed this year.

The decision came after students who failed in the exam started agitation in various districts. They blocked roads with burning tyres, vandalised their schools and gheraoed the teachers.

Results of the class 12 board exams, popularly known as Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the state, were declared on July 22. Out of the 819,000 students enrolled for the exams, 97.69% had initially passed it.

Later, following students’ protests, another 18,000 were declared successful. The students were asked to get in touch with their respective schools for a review. On Monday, the council said all students had passed.

“Ours is a humanitarian government. Around 97% candidates had initially passed. Those who were unsuccessful have been allowed to pass after review,” said Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE.

This year, both the Class 10, and 12 exams were cancelled because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Students scheduled to appear for the Class 12 board exams were evaluated on the basis of their Class 10 results, marks in Class 11 annual exams, and marks of their projects and practicals in Class 12.

“There was some technical miscommunication as schools didn't send us the marks of students who didn’t clear the Class 11 exams. But later, all students were promoted to Class 12 on the basis of a government order,” said Das.

However, teachers have raised concerns that this could set a bad precedent. Earlier, all the students cleared Class 10 as well.

“I hope this doesn’t send a wrong message to the students and society. Schools are closed for over a year and exams have been cancelled. At this point, it would be wrong if students start believing that they can pass exams by staging protests and gheraoing schools,” said a teacher from a government school in Kolkata.