Home / Education / Board Exams / Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra postpones state board exams
board exams

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra postpones state board exams

While HSC exams will take place at the end of May now, SSC exams will be conducted in June 2021, said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April and May for HSC and SSC respectively
By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to postpone the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

While HSC exams will take place at the end of May now, SSC exams will be conducted in June 2021, said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April and May for HSC and SSC respectively. A revised timetable of the exams is yet to be released by the department and will be out in the coming days.

“Keeping in mind the safety of students, we have decided to postpone the exams to May and June. While postponing exams, we also want to make sure that the future education plans of students is not affected,” said Gaikwad in a video message released on Monday afternoon. The decision was finalised in a meeting held among state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, CM Uddhav Thackeray and officials of the state government and education department on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports over 63,000 Covid cases in biggest single-day surge

The state government will now write to heads of all-India boards, such as CBSE and ICSE, requesting a similar postponement in the exams for students in the state. “We will approach them now that the government has taken a decision in this regard,” said an official from the state education department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation

BSEB 10th compartmental and special Exam 2021 registration begins today

Cancel CBSE board exams: Priyanka Gandhi to Education minister Pokhriyal

Take uniform decision on Class 10, 12 exams: Sena to Centre

While the HSC exams were earlier scheduled to take place between April 23 and May 21, 2021, SSC exams were planned between April 29 and May 20. Nearly 3.3 million students appear for Class 10 and 12 exams from the state board every year.

Teachers said that the decision is a welcome step to ensure the safety and well being of students and staff. “We are happy with the postponement. We hope that this will ease the stress of both teachers and parents,” said a suburban principal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP