Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams 2021 postponed, state govt tells HC

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it was postponing the year-end examinations of Class 10, scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The Andhra government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class 10 examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.(HT file)

The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class 10 examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.

The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students."

When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.

"We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court.

The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.

