Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 examination timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 examination timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in

board exams
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:17 PM IST

AP SSC 2023 examination timetable released at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 examination timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023. Candidates can check their SSC exam timetable at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will start on April 3 and end on April 18, 2023.The exams will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which will end at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

AP SSC examination timetable

DateSubject
April 3, 2023

First Language (Group-A)

First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course)

April 6, 2023Second Language
April 8, 2023English
April 10, 2023Mathematics
April 13, 2023Science
April 15, 2023Social Studies
April 17, 2023

First Language Paper-2

OSSC Main Language Paper-2

April 18, 2023

OSSC Main Language Paper-2

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “SSC Public Examinations 2023 - Time Table”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

