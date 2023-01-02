Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 examination timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023. Candidates can check their SSC exam timetable at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will start on April 3 and end on April 18, 2023.The exams will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which will end at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

AP SSC examination timetable Date Subject April 3, 2023 First Language (Group-A) First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) April 6, 2023 Second Language April 8, 2023 English April 10, 2023 Mathematics April 13, 2023 Science April 15, 2023 Social Studies April 17, 2023 First Language Paper-2 OSSC Main Language Paper-2 April 18, 2023 OSSC Main Language Paper-2 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “SSC Public Examinations 2023 - Time Table”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON