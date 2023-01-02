Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 examination timetable released at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC 2023 examination timetable released at www.bse.ap.gov.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023. Candidates can check their SSC exam timetable at www.bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will start on April 3 and end on April 18, 2023.The exams will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which will end at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.
AP SSC examination timetable
|Date
|Subject
|April 3, 2023
First Language (Group-A)
First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course)
|April 6, 2023
|Second Language
|April 8, 2023
|English
|April 10, 2023
|Mathematics
|April 13, 2023
|Science
|April 15, 2023
|Social Studies
|April 17, 2023
First Language Paper-2
OSSC Main Language Paper-2
|April 18, 2023
OSSC Main Language Paper-2
SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “SSC Public Examinations 2023 - Time Table”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take printout for future reference.