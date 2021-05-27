AP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 exam postponed, govt tells HC

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it was postponing the year-end examinations of Class X, scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.

The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class X examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.

The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students."

When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.

"We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court.

The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.