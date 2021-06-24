Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.
PTI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

He said a high-powered committee would be constituted to assess the marks to be awarded to intermediate students.

Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing COVID situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The apex court's observations forced the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to cancel the exams, much to the relief of lakhs of students.

andhra pradesh board of intermediate education board exams 2021 andhra pradesh board of secondary education
