AP Inter Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh board Inter 1st and 2nd year results have been declared. Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP) has published these results on the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. Students can check their marks online using board exam hall ticket number and date of birth. AP Inter results 2023 live updates

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 announced, here's how to check marks online

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced Intermediate final examination results in a press conference.

BIEAP conducted Inter 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year from March 15 and April 3.

Here is direct links and how to check AP Inter result:

How to check AP Inter results

Visit the BIEAP website – bie.ap.gov.in – or the other result website – examresults.ap.nic.in.

Go to Intermediate 1st or 2nd year results.

In the login window, enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Login and check your result.

