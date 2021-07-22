AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 Date: Manabadi 12th marks at 4pm on July 23

Andhra Pradesh class 12 result will be released tomorrow, July 23, at 4 pm, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh has confirmed. The AP 12th result will be released by the BIEAP or the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh on its official website and on various result hosting portals.

""IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi," a communique from the Board has been shared by the Education Minister on Twitter.

As per the official communique from the Board, the AP inter result will be released at 4 pm tomorrow.

Students can check the AP inter result from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The inter result will also be available on examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in.

In 2020, the BIEAP had declared the class 12 result in June. The results for first year and second year were released on the same day. Out of the total of 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh had appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students had appeared for first year exam.

Last year, 59% students had passed the first year examination and the pass percentage of 2nd year exam asw 63%

