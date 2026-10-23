AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, check exam dates here
AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet has been released. The BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable can be checked here.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet. The BIEAP 1st- and 2nd-year timetable has been released.
As per the official timetable, the 1st-year exam will commence on February 24 and end on March 15, 2027. The exam will begin with Elective Languages and will end with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I.
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The 2nd-year exam will commence on February 25 and end on March 16, 2027. The exam will begin with Elective Language papers and will end with Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II.
BIEAP 1st and 2nd year examinations will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.
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In 2026, the Class 11 theory exam commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24. The exam was held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12, or 2nd-year, exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 23, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.
The AP Inter Result was announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage of first year was 77% and second year was 81%. Minister Lokesh Nara announced the results. The results were announced at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc. was also released.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.
AP Board Exam 2027 Timetable
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More