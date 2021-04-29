Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter exam Hall Ticket 2021 released, direct link to download admit cards
board exams

AP Inter exam Hall Ticket 2021 released, direct link to download admit cards

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for IPE March 2021 (Theory) and practical exam on Thursday, April 29.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 09:19 PM IST
AP Inter exam Hall Ticket 2021: The hall ticket or admit cards for AP intermediate examination can be downloaded by the students from the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.(Getty Images)

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets/admit cards for IPE March 2021 (Theory) and practical exams on Thursday, April 29.

The hall ticket or admit cards for AP intermediate examination can be downloaded by the students from the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The hall tickets have been released for March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams and March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams.

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page (as required)

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

AP Inter Theory exam Hall Ticket Login Page (bie.ap.gov.in)

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets/admit cards for IPE March 2021 (Theory) and practical exams on Thursday, April 29.

The hall ticket or admit cards for AP intermediate examination can be downloaded by the students from the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The hall tickets have been released for March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams and March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams.

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 first and 2nd year General/vocational Theory exams

AP inter exams 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets for AP March 2021 Second Year General Practical exams

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page (as required)

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

AP Inter Theory exam Hall Ticket Login Page (bie.ap.gov.in)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap intermediate examination hall tickets cbse board exams 2021 education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP