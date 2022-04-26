Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP Inter hall tickets 2022 released on jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in, check details

AP Inter hall tickets 2022 have been released. Students can collect it from their colleges.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Intermediate  Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets for Intermediate first and second year (Class 11 and 12) final exams. IPE 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. 

The admit cards can be downloaded through college login, meaning students can not download it directly from the official website. They should visit their colleges and collect the AP Inter hall tickets. 

“All the principals are hereby informed to download and distribute the hall tickets to the students. Any deviation in issue of hall tickets will be viewed seriously,” an official statement said. 

“Principals should carefully verify the correctness of the names, medium, subjects appearing, etc., as indicated in the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is noticed it should be brought to the notice of the RIO concerned,” it further said. 

For Class 11 students, AP Inter theory exams are scheduled from May 6 to 23 and for Class 12, the exams will take place from May 7 to 24, 2022. 

Topics
ap inter board exams
