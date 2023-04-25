AP Inter results 2023 date and time: BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year result tomorrow at bieap.apcfss.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year, results for the 2023 board exams tomorrow, April 26 at 5 pm. The results will be available on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in.

BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year result tomorrow (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Sri Botcha Satyanarayan garu, chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Hon'ble Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the result tomorrow.

The first-year intermediate examination was conducted on March 15 till April 3, 2023. The second-year intermediate exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Last year over 56% of students passed the inter 1st year, while 61% of students passed the inter 2nd year.

In the year 2022 9,41,358 candidates appeared for the AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examination.

AP Inter exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP Inter result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need