AP Inter Results 2025 News: Check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year result dates for last 5 years

AP Inter Results 2025 News: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) will announce the Intermediate Public March Examination (IPE March 2025) results on the official websites. The date and time of the result have not been confirmed yet. In the last two years, the result was announced in April. AP Inter Results 2025 News: Check BIEAP result dates for the last 5 years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 News Live Updates

In 2024, AP Inter results were declared on April 12. The year before that, AP Inter results were announced on April 26.

In 2022, the results were announced on June 22; in 2021, on July 23; and in 2020, on June 12.

However, students must know that past result dates are just indicative and do not confirm this year's result dates.

This year, BIE AP conducted the IPE exams in March. The first-year exams started on March 1, and the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025.

First-year exams ended on March 19 and second-year exams ended on March 20.

Official websites to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results are bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. If the websites change this year, the board will inform about it in the result date and time notification.

The result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal as well.

Also read: TSBIE Telangana Board announces annual academic calendar for 2025-26 session, check important events here

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to check marks when announced

1. Go to the official website of BIEAP.

2. Open the results tab.

3.Click on the Inter 1st or 2nd year result link, as required.

4. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Check and download the result/online marks memo.

Also read: CBSE 10th Result 2025: List of official websites, mobile apps, other platforms to check Class 10th results when out

Students need to score 35 per cent or more marks in each subject to pass the BIEAP IPE 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations. Those who do not pass IPE March 2025 will have another chance during the supplementary examination. Details will be shared after the main exam results.