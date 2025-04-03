TSBIE Telangana Board announces annual academic calendar for 2025-26 session, check important events here

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, has released the Annual Academic Calendar for the 2025-2026 session for all Junior Colleges in the state. TSBIE Telangana Board has announced the annual academic calendar for 2025-26 session. (Representative image/Manish/HT)

The academic calendar covers both General and Vocational courses. As per the TSBIE, the schedule is aimed at ensuring a structured academic year for students pursuing their intermediate education.

Important events as per academic calendar 2025-26:

Re-opening of Junior Colleges: The academic year for both first and second-year students will commence on 2nd June 2025 (Monday). Dussehra Holidays: From 28th September 2025 to 5th October 2025. Re-opening after Dussehra Holidays: Classes will resume on 6th October 2025 (Monday). Half-Yearly Examinations: From 10th November 2025 to 15th November 2025. Sankranti Holidays: From 11th January 2026 to 18th January 2026. Re-opening after Sankranti Holidays: Classes resume on 19th January 2026 (Monday). Pre-Final Examinations: Scheduled between 19th January 2026 and 24th January 2026. Practical Examinations (IPE-2026): To be held in the first week of February 2026. Theory Examinations (IPE-2026): To commence in the first week of March 2026. Last Working Day for Academic Year: 31st March 2026. Summer Vacation: From 1st April 2026 to 31st May 2026. Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE-2025): Planned for the last week of May 2026. Re-opening of Colleges for 2026-2027 Academic Year: 1st June 2026 (Monday).

Working Days and Holidays:

As per TSBIE press statement, the academic year will consist of 226 probable working days, ensuring comprehensive learning for students.

Additionally, all Sundays and public holidays declared by the Government of Telangana will be strictly observed.

Guidelines for Junior Colleges:

1. Private unaided junior colleges should adhere to the summer vacation schedule from 30th March 2025 to 1st June 2025.

2. All public holidays as per the government schedule must be strictly followed.

3. Admissions should align with the schedule announced by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education.

Furthermore, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has urged all junior colleges to comply with the guidelines to ensure a smooth academic year for students.

For more related information, visit the official website of Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or contact the respective authorities.