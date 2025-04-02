TSBIE Telangana Board hold important meeting, calls for transparent evaluation
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education held an important meeting, and called for a transparent evaluation process.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has emphasised on a transparent evaluation process. Crucial discussions were held in this regard during a meeting convened by the Board Secretary Krishna Aditya S.
During the meeting, the board secretary instructed all camp officers to ensure a transparent evaluation process.
This year, the TS Inter 1st year theory exams were held from March 5 to 24 and second-year theory exams took place from March 6 to 25. The papers were held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.
The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and ended with modern language paper I and paper II.
TSBIE Inter Result 2025: How to check when released
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released
- Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the TS Inter Result 2025 link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printout of the result for future reference.
