TSBIE Telangana Board hold important meeting, calls for transparent evaluation

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has emphasised on a transparent evaluation process. Crucial discussions were held in this regard during a meeting convened by the Board Secretary Krishna Aditya S. TSBIE Telangana Board has called for a transparent evaluation process, Check details here. (HT file)

During the meeting, the board secretary instructed all camp officers to ensure a transparent evaluation process.

This year, the TS Inter 1st year theory exams were held from March 5 to 24 and second-year theory exams took place from March 6 to 25. The papers were held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and ended with modern language paper I and paper II.

TSBIE Inter Result 2025: How to check when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, click on the TS Inter Result 2025 link. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.