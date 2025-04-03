Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Class 10th result to release on this date at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has official announced the date and time for declaration of MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 results 2025 on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Know when Class 10th results will be released. (HT file image)

As per an official notice, the board will be releasing the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or Class 10th final examinations 2025 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11 AM.

The notice reads, “The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

Alternatively, students will also be able to access the results on mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

Notably, the Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 10 to February 25, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: How to download Class 10th results when out

When released, candidates will be able to check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at mbose.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 Results 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.