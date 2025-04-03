Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Class 10th result to release on this date at mbose.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date and Time has been confirmed. The Class 10 results will be available on the official website at mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has official announced the date and time for declaration of MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 results 2025 on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Know when Class 10th results will be released. (HT file image)
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Know when Class 10th results will be released. (HT file image)

As per an official notice, the board will be releasing the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or Class 10th final examinations 2025 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11 AM.

The notice reads, “The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

Alternatively, students will also be able to access the results on mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

Notably, the Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 10 to February 25, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: How to download Class 10th results when out

When released, candidates will be able to check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at mbose.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
  4. Check your results displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Date, Time out: Class 10th result to release on this date at mbose.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On