BSEB Class 10th Scrutiny, Special & Compartment exam application process from tomorrow, check fee and important details

The Bihar School Examination Board will be beginning the application process for BSEB Class 10 scrutiny as well as secondary special and compartment examinations 2025 from Friday, April 4, 2025. The applications for the same can be submitted on the official websites at matric.bsebscrutiny.com, bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com. BSEB Class 10th Scrutiny, Special & Compartment exam application process will begin from April 4 and conclude on April 12. Check fee and important details. (Santosh Kumar)

All applications need to be submitted by April 12, 2025.

Also read: BSEB 10th result 2025 announced: Unhappy with your marks? Apply for scrutiny, compartment exam from April 4

Here are important details to remember

For Scrutiny

Students who are are unhappy with their marks obtained in one or more subjects can apply for online scrutiny at matric.bsebscrutiny.com from April 4 to April 12, 2025.

To apply for scrutiny, a prescribed fee of ₹120 has to be paid per subject.

How to apply for scrutiny

Visit the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com. Click on the link titled “Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)” Enter roll code, roll number and date of birth, and register by creating a password. Login using roll code, roll number and password. On the next page, the application form for scrutiny will be displayed. Mark (✔) in the check box in front of the subject/subjects in which online scrutiny of answer book needs to be applied. Make the payment of fee through debit card/credit card/net banking. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for reference.

Scrutiny will be based on the following points:

If the marks of the pages inside the answer book are not marked on the cover page, then correction will be made in it. If there is any error in the sum of marks given, it will be corrected. Marks may increase, decrease or remain the same as a result of scrutiny.

Meanwhile, if a student who failed in maximum two subjects in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2025, applies for scrutiny as well as compartment exams and subsequently passes the exam on the basis of scrutiny, then only the result of the board exams will be deemed valid and not of the compartment exams.

Also read: Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration process begins, apply by April 8

Check here for more information on scrutiny:

Special and Compartment Exams:

As per the board, candidates appearing for the special and compartment examinations will need to deposit the prescribed online examination fee and submit the applications on the websites mentioned above via school heads.

Also read: Bihar Class 10 Result 2025 success story: “Never imagined to secure top rank,” says Sakshi Kumari, daughter of labourer

“School heads will download the examination application form and make it available to the eligible students appearing in the examination. After receiving the duly filled examination application form, will ensure to upload the applications on the said websites of the committee within the prescribed period and along with the prescribed fee.”

Application fee:

ACTIVITY GENERAL CATEGORY RESERVED CATEGORY Online Application fee ₹ 70 ₹ 70 Exam fee ₹ 115 ----- Miscellaneous fee ₹ 430 ₹ 430 Marksheet fee ₹ 170 ₹ 170 Provisional exam fee (for candidates appearing in all subjects) ₹ 110 ₹ 110 Science internal fee (for candidates appearing in all subjects) ₹ 55 ₹ 55 Total ₹ 950 ₹ 835 View All Prev Next

In addition to this, candidates appearing for Home Science, Dance, Music and Fine Arts subjects will need to pay a practical exam fee of ₹30.

An online fee of ₹30 will be kept by the educational institution which will be used by the school head for filling the online application of students and downloading the dummy/original admit card, the BSEB said.

More information can be found on this post by BSEB:

Notably, the BSEB had announced Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 on Thursday, March 29, 2025, on its official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The results, this year, recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.11 per cent.

The Bihar board matric results 2025 were announced by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar at a press conference. BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, was also present at the event.

Along with the announcement of results, other details where also shared such as pass percentage, toppers' names, and more.

The Bihar board Matric exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.