AP inter Supply re-verification and recounting results today at 5 pm on bie.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 04:52 PM IST

BIEAP will announce the AP Inter supplementary re-verification and re-counting results today. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter supplementary re-verification and re-counting results today, July 11 at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the AP Inter supplementary re-verification and re-counting can check the results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP inter Supply re-verification and recounting results today at 5 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP Inter Supply re-verification and recounting result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of the board: bie.ap.gov.in

Next, click on re-verification and recounting results IPASE 2023

Key in your login details

Check and download results.

Take a printout of the page for future use.

For any queries candidates can call on the toll-free number: 1800 4257635.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023, on June 23.

