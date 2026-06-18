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AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

AP Inter Supply Result 2026 has been declared and is available at results,bie.ap.gov.in. The direct link to check the results is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 02:18 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE Updates

AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here(PTI file)

The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026. The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.

Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

Direct link to check AP Inter Supply Result 2026

AP Inter Supply Result 2026: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the IPASE examination can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here
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