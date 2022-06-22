Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: 54% pass 1st yr, 61% pass 2nd year
board exams

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: 54% pass 1st yr, 61% pass 2nd year

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 has been announced. 54 percent students have passed BIEAP inter results 1st year and 61 percent students have passed 2nd this year. 
AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 on June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 examinations can check BIEAP AP results on bie.ap.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.

The overall pass percentage of first year is 54 percent and second year is 61 percent. A total of 445604 candidates have appeared for first year exams out of which 241591 candidates have passed the exam. For second year, a total of 423455 candidates have appeared for the exam and 258449 candidates have passed the exam.

Girls have performed well in both the year and have outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls for first year is 60 percent and boys is 49 percent and second year for girls is 68 percent and boys is 54 percent. AP Inter Results 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to check results here 

The result was announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. The press conference was conducted at Fortune Murali Park Hotel (Old Kandhari), Bandar Road, Vijayawada.

RELATED STORIES

The first year and second year board examination was conducted by the Board from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates who want to check the result can visit the official websites given above and enter the login details and check their respective results. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BIEAP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP