Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will release AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022 on June 4, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for AP SSC board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The result will be announced at 11 am at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, at 11 am. This was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations.

Candidates who do not have desktop or laptop along with them can check the results on mobile. The result can be checked on mobile by following these simple steps given below.

AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: How to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result on mobile

Go to Google Chrome website.

Write AP SSC result 2022 on the search box.

A new box will open where candidates will get the result link.

Once done, click on the link and enter the details.

Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

