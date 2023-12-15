AP SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable: BSEAP Class 10th datesheet released at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP has released the AP SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination can check the date sheet through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The examination timetable has been released for Academic, OSSC, and Vocational candidates.

As per the official schedule, the Class 10th examination will begin on March 18 and will end on March 30, 2023. The examination will begin with the First Language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. The SSC exam will be conducted in a single shift on all days- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, the examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

The notice states that the performance of candidates who answer the wrong combination question papers will be cancelled and the performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination center other than originally allotted by this office.

Direct link to download AP SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable

AP SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable: How to download

To download the date sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.

