AP SSC Results 2021 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check AP 10th mark

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, August 6 declared the results of the class 10 or SSC examination on its official website. Students who have registered for AP Class 10 or SSC examinations can check their results online at bse.ap.gov.in.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result was cancelled due to the Covid 19 situation in the country. As per the official notification the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.

This year nearly 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state.

Direct link to check the AP SSC class 10th result 2021

How to check AP Class 10 results 2021:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

On the Homepage click on the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Kep in your credentials

Your AP board class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference