Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Supply Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The result link will also be available at other website- manabadi.co.in.

All the appeared candidates can check their results by using their login credentials- hall ticket. To check the scores, follow the steps given below.

AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSE AP conducted SSC Supplementary exams 2023 from June 2 to 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. As per reports around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEAP.

