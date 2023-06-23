AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced Class 10 or SSC Supplementary examination results. Students who wrote the exam can go to results.bse.ap.gov.in. and check their marks online. To check results, students have to use their Supply exam hall ticket numbers as login credentials. AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 live updates. AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 declared, direct link to check marks

AP SSC Supplementary exams were held from June 2 to 10 at test centres across the state. This was another chance for students to pass Class 10 who could not do it in the regular exam.

AP SSC 10th result 2023: How to check marks

Go to the official result portal of the board, results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Now, go to the SSC Supplementary exam result page, 2023.

Enter your roll number or hall ticket number.

BSE AP announced annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on June 21. This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 72. 26 per cent. Girl students managed a pass percentage of 75.38 per cent, considerably higher than that of boys’ – 69.27 per cent.