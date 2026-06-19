...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AP SSC Supply Result 2026 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

AP SSC Supply Result 2026 has been declared and is available at bse.ap.gov.in. The direct link to check here. 

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:17 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP SSC Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 10 supplementary results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live Updates

AP SSC Supply Result 2026 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 commenced on May 25, 2026 and ended on June 4, 2026. The exam started with the first language paper and concluded with the OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam was held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Direct link to check AP SSC Supply Result 2026

AP SSC Supply Result 2026: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP SSC Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

 
ap ssc result
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / AP SSC Supply Result 2026 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.