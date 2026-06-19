AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: BSEAP Class 10th supplementary results today at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: BSEAP Class 10th supplementary results releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will announce AP SSC Supply Result 2026 on June 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 commenced on May 25, 2026 and ended on June 4, 2026. The exam was started with first language paper and concluded with OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam was held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm....Read More
The main examination result was announced on April 30, 2026. The overal pass percentage was 85.25%. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: Official website
bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP SSC Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: Pass percentage of main exam
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The overall pass percentage was 85.25%.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: When was main exam result announced?
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The main examination result was announced on April 30, 2026.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: OSSC exam dates
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The exam was started with first language paper and concluded with OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam was held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: SSC supply exam dates
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 commenced on May 25, 2026 and ended on June 4, 2026.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: Date and time
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Date: June 19
AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Time: 10 am