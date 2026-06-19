AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live: BSEAP Class 10th supplementary results today at bse.ap.gov.in

Jun 19, 2026 9:13:32 AM IST

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SSC Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.