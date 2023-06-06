AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Assam HS results have been announced. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared AHSEC HS result 2023 today, June 6, at around 9 am. Students can check their marks on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, and other websites using their roll numbers. Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates

Assam AHSEC HS result 2023: Assam Board 12th results out, direct link here (HT File Photo)

Confirming the date and time for HS or Class 12 board exam results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted: Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.

Direct link to check Assam AHSEC HS result 2023

This year, over 3 lakh students have appeared for AHSEC HS Science, Commerce and Arts final exams.

These exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA has already declared Matric or HSLC final exam results.

Students have to visit their schools/colleges to get hard copies of marks sheets and certificates. Only e-results will be available today. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, the physical copy will be treated as final.