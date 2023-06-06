Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Result 2023 Live: AHSEC 12th result declared, get link for marks
Assam HS Result 2023 Live: AHSEC 12th result declared, get link for marks

board exams
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 12:50 PM IST

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates: Assam Class 12th results declared. Candidates can check the result link here.

AHSEC Assam HS result 2023 live updates
AHSEC Assam HS result 2023 live updates
ByHT Education Desk
AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced HS or Class 12th final exam results 2023. Students can check their marks on ahsecresults.com and ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

Assam HS Result 2023 direct link

This year, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream stands at 84.96 per cent while for the Commerce stream, the pass percentage is 79.57 per cent. For Arts, it is 70.12 per cent.

Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Arts Stream with 490 marks. Notable, 18 students who have featured in merit lists of Science and Arts streams are from the same school.

Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream. He has got 484 marks.

Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) has topped in the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

Follow this blog for result link and all other updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 06, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Result link released

    Assam HS result 2023
    Assam HS result 2023

    Candidates can check Assam HS results 2023 at ahsecresults.com.

  • Jun 06, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Direct link

    Here's the direct link to check Assam HS result 2023.

  • Jun 06, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: How to check AHSEC results

    Visit one of the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on the HS or Class 12 result link.

    Log in using the asked information.

    Check and download your result.

  • Jun 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    AHSEC Scienc result 2023: Gender-wise

    Science

    Boys appeared: 14801

    Girls appeared: 11302

    Boys pass percentage: 83.80%

    Girls pass percentage: 86.49%

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: AHSEC website down

    sHours after HS results, the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in – is still not opening. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Assam CM congratulates students

    “My congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in HS examination,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma twtteed after AHSEC results.

    “For those who could not do well this time, remember ~ We always have the power to work harder to achieve success. Do not give up. There is always a new beginning,” he added.

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Pass percentage 

    The overall pass percentage of Arts is 70.12%, Commerce is 79.57% and Science is 84.96%. A total of 261231 candidates of Arts stream appeared for the exam out of which 183180 candidates passed. For Science stream, a total of 46383 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 39405 candidates have passed. A total of 20417 candidates have appeared for the exam from Commerce stream and 16245 have passed it.

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2023: Direct link not active yet 

    Assam HS Result 2023 has been declared. However, the direct link to check results is not available yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    AHSEC Assam HS result 2023: Arts toppers from Ramanujan Sr Secondary School

    Rank 1: Sankalpajit Saikia

    Rank 2: Diya Mahanta

    Rank 4: Suklenmung Chetia

    Rank 5: Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman

    Rank 7: Swabnam Saikia

    Rank 8: Jerifa Ahmed

    Rank 10: Mrinmoy Kumar Borah, Raktima Patar

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    Ramanujan Senior Secondary School shines in Assam HS results

    Ramanujan Senior Secondary School Nagaon is in the spotlight. The school has produced 18 toppers in the HS final exam this year. Of them, 8 are in the Arts stream and 10 are in the Science stream.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Science stream

    Appeared: 46383 candidates

    Passed: 39405 candidates

    Pass percentage: 84.96%

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Girls vs Boys

    Boys appeared: 59302

    Girls appeared: 87324

    Boys' pass percentage: 66.94%

    Girls' pass percentage: 72.92%

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS result 2023: Arts stream

    Appeared: 261231 candidates

    Passed: 183180 candidates

    Pass percentage: 70.12 per cent.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Commerce stream highlights

    Candidates appeared: 20417

    Pass: 16245

    Pass percentage: 79.57 per cent. 

    Pass percentage of regular girl candidates is at 81.27 per cent, which is higher compared to boys' 78.88 per cent.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

    Science stream: 84.96 per cent 

    Commerce: 79.57 per cent 

    Arts: 70.12 per cent.

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: 2 girls top in Commerce

    Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) has topped in the Commerce stream. Both of them have got 472 marks.

    1. VARSHA BOTHRA, SUKANYA KUMAR
    2. ZILIK SHILL
    3. JAHANGIR ALOM CHOUDHURY 
    4. SURYA JAIN
    5. KESIKA JAIN
  • Jun 06, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Nikhilesh Dutta tops Science stream

    Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream with 484 marks.

    1. NIKHILESH DUTTA
    2. AREEJEET ROY, BISWAJYOTI DAS, RISHAB UPADHYAY
    3. PRARTHANA PRIYAM SAIKIA 
    4. SATYAJIT KAMAN
    5. GORANGAJIT GOGOI
  • Jun 06, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    AHSEC HS Result 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia is Arts topper

    Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Class 12 Arts stream by scoring 490 marks. Here is the list of top 5:

    1. SANKALPAJIT SAIKIA
    2. DIYA MAHANTA 
    3.  SHREYA SARKAR 
    4. SUKLENMUNG CHETIA 
    5. SEKH SANIA TASNIM ROHMAN 
  • Jun 06, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023 announced

    AHSEC has declared Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream results. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Link not active yet

    The link to check Assam HS result 2023 is not active yet on ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Keep admit cards ready

    Keep your HS admit cards ready. Roll number/registration number will be required to check marks online.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:46 AM IST

    AHSEC Assam HS result 2023 shortly

    A few minutes remaining till Assam HS final results. It will be out at 9 am. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Over 3.29 lakh students

    AHSEC evaluated 3,29,901 candidates – 1,24,276 more compared to last year – within 77 days. Results will be out on ahsec.assam.gov.in at 9 am, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has informed.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Assam HS 12th result 2023: Arts, Science, Commerce results together

    AHSEC will release HS Science, Arts and Commerce results together. Names of stream-wise toppers will also be shared along with results.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Less than 30 minutes remaining

    Less than 30 minutes remaining till HS results. It will be out at 9 am. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    AHSEC Assam HS 12th result 2023: How to get photocopy of answers

    AHSEC will also allow students to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets. For this, they have to apply on ahsec.assam.gov.in after ten days from declaration of results.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS result 2023: Re-checking of results

    AHSEC has informed that students who want their answer scripts re-checked will have to apply through the council's website after two days from the declaration of results.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023 in less than an hour

    Assam HS results are scheduled for 9 am. Students can check here names of toppers, pass percentage and other details once it is shared by AHSEC.

  • Jun 06, 2023 08:08 AM IST

    Assam AHSEC Class 12th result 2023: How to check marks

    1. Go to ahsec.assam.gov.in. 
    2. Now, open the HS result link.
    3. Enter your roll number and login. 
    4. Check and download the e-marks sheet.
  • Jun 06, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Toppers' names to be announced

    AHSEC will announce names of stream-wise top ten rank holders along with HS results. The list will be available at around 9 am. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Jun 06, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Result time

    AHSEC HS or Class 12th results will be out at 9 am after which students can check their marks on ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

  • Jun 06, 2023 07:46 AM IST

    Assam HS result 2023 releasing today

    Assam Higher Secondary final exam results will be announced today, June 6, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced.

