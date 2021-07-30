Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021: SEBA 10th Result to be declared today
board exams

Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021: SEBA 10th Result to be declared today

Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021 will be declared today, July 30, 2021. SEBA 10th result will release at 11 am and can be checked by registered candidates on official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021: SEBA 10th Result to be declared today(HT file)

Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The SEBA 10th Result will be released at 11 am on July 30. Candidates can check their result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org. The result link will also be available on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in.

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that was scheduled to be conducted on April was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 exams will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. The Board will also consider factors like attendance, internal assessment for 20 percent marks.

SEBA will issue digital marksheet for Class 10 students who clear the exams. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam board hs assam board result assam board seba hslc
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP