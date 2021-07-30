SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live: Class 10 result declared, direct link

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on July 30, 2021. The Assam Class 10 result will be available at 11 am to students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The result link will be available on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

The Class 10 result can also be checked by candidates on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. This year the HSLC exams was cancelled by Assam Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Over 4 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 exams this year in the state.

The board will release digital mark sheets which will be accepted for admission in all schools. The original marksheets and other documents will be distributed by the board through the respective schools or centres once the ongoing restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic are relaxed.