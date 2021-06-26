Assam Board Exam 2021: Panels for results of Class 10, 12 exams submit reports

Two committees set up by the Assam government to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12 in view of cancellation of this year's state board examinations due to the COVID-19 have submitted their reports, officials said on Friday.

The panel, which suggested the evaluation formula for Class 12 students, handed over its report to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu during the day, while the committee for Class 10 results had submitted its proposals on Thursday, they said.

Pegu is likely to submit both the reports to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, the officials said.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dipak Kumar Sharma, who headed the committee for Class 12 results, said members of the panel considered all academic activities, and the suggestions are based on continuous evaluation.

"Result of Class 10 will be taken into consideration. There would be continuous evaluation of Class 11 and 12," he said after the committee's meeting here.

He did not divulge the details of the evaluation formula.

Sharma said members of the panel have studied the procedures adopted by the CBSE and other state boards for preparing the report and ensured that the interests of the students are protected.

The committee has also made suggestions for students who may not be satisfied with the results, he said, adding that they can approach the Assam Higher Secondary Council (AHSEC).

On declaration of toppers for this year's examination, Sharma said it has been left to the state government to decide.

The other committee that was formed to recommend a procedure for evaluation of Class 10 students has suggested that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered, the officials said.

Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University, headed the committee for Class 10 results.

The two panels were set up on June 19, a day after the education department took the decision to cancel this year's Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Both the committees were given seven days to submit their reports.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the AHSEC will prepare the final results by July 30, a notification said.

The SEBA conducts the Class 10 examinations, and the AHSEC holds the Class 12 tests.

The education minister had said the results of Class 10 and 12 would be declared on July 31.