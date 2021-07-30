Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: SEBA Class 10 result today, list of websites here

Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The SEBA Class 10 result will be announced at 11 am on July 30. Candidates can check the HSLC result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 exams can check their results in the list of websites given below.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

Assam Board HSLC Result 2021: List of websites

• sebaonline.org

• results.sebaonline.org

• resultsassam.nic.in

• assamresult.in

• indiaresults.com

The exams that was scheduled to be conducted on April was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow 40:40:20 formula to prepare Class 10 exam result.

The Board will release digital marksheet this year for candidates who have passed Class 10 board exams in the state. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.