Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022: AHSEC issues imp notice regarding holding of exam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued an important notice regarding conduct of HS 1st Year Exams 2022 in the state which have been affected due to the floods in the state. The notice is pertains to conduct of the pending HS first year exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice issued by the Board, AHSEC has received intimation from some of the Head of the institutions that conduct of the remaining HS 1st year exams were not possible due to setting up of the flood relief camps, while some other Institutions have said that their Institutions and its surrounding area were not affected by the flood and they were fully prepared to conduct the remaining exams.

In this regard, the Board has notified to the Heads of those institutions where flood relief camps are set to make alternative arrangements for conduct of the remaining exams, if possible.

Incase these institutions are not able to conduct the examination, they need to submit report to AHSEC with justification for their inability to conduct the exam for further necessary instructions from the AHSEC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Institutions that are not affected by flood can conduct the examination as per schedule issued by the Board earlier.

Note: A separate notice with regard to suspended earlier exams (May 18, 20 and 21) will be issued in due course of time.