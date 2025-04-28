Assam HS result 2025 news: Here's when Class 12th result was declared in last 2 years and more

The Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB, is expected to release the Assam board Class 12 results 2025 soon. When released, students who appeared in the Assam Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their results on the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam HS result 2025 news: Check when Class 12th result was declared in last 2 years. (HT File)

Alternatively, the results will also be available at asseb.in.

Although the board has not yet confirmed the date for releasing the Class 12 results, it is expected that the results will likely be out by May - if past trends are anything to go by.

Here's when the results were out in the last two years:

2024:

In 2024, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had declared the Assam HS Result on May 9. The Assam Class 12 examination was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024.

Overall, 88.64 per cent students had passed the AHSEC Class 12 exams. Number-wise, a total of 2,73,908 students had appeared the exam, of which, 2,42,794 students passed.

Additionally, a total of 88.24 per cent students passed in the Arts stream, 90.29 per cent in Science, and 88.28 per cent in Commerce.

2023:

Again, in 2023, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had announced HS 12th Result 2023 on June 6. Around 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the Assam HS board examination.

The overall pass percentage of Arts was 70.12 per cent, Commerce was 79.57 per cent, and Science was 84.96 per cent.

A total of 261231 candidates of Arts stream appeared for the exam out of which 183180 candidates passed. For Science stream, a total of 46383 candidates appeared out of which 39405 candidates passed.

And, a total of 20417 candidates appeared from Commerce stream, of which 16245 passed.

Notably, this year, the Assam Class 12 board exam was held from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The exam was conducted in two sessions - morning session was held from from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session was conducted from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Assam Class 12 results 2025: How to check when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 12 results when released

Visit the official website at resultsassam.nic.in. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of ASSEB.