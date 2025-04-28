Menu Explore
CUET UG 2025 from May 8, where, how to check admit card, exam city slip

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 28, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Ahead of admit cards, the agency will share exam city intimation slips. On the exam city slips, candidates will learn where their exam centres will be located.

CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 from May 8. Admit cards for CUET UG 2025 are expected soon at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 from May 8, where, how to check admit card (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CUET UG 2025 from May 8, where, how to check admit card (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ahead of admit cards, the agency will share exam city intimation slips. On the exam city slips, candidates will learn where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required on the day of the test.

On admit cards, they will get to know the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details. They must carry the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue. The list of acceptable photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.

If there is any error on the admit cards, students should immediately contact the NTA helpline number for CUET UG and report it.

How to download CUET UG 2025 admit cards when released?

  1. Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the admit card/exam city slip link, as required.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.

The exam is between May 8 and June 1, 2025. It will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For help or clarification, they can call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

This exam is for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions. Candidates should regularly visit the official NTA websites – cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in – for the latest updates about CUET UG 2025.

