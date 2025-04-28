Menu Explore
JNUSU elections: Left candidates win three key positions as ABVP makes comeback

ByAheli Das
Apr 28, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The ABVP, however, broke a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary, with Vaibhav Meena emerging victorious

Left candidates won three central panel positions in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections while Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback by winning the key joint secretary post. The results of the JNUSU polls were declared in the early hours of Monday.

ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena became the joint secretary after receiving 1,518 votes. (ANI photo)
ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena became the joint secretary after receiving 1,518 votes. (ANI photo)

Early trends were favouring ABVP, but the Left candidates managed to gain momentum and win the polls.

The polling took place on Friday. The Left-backed parties contested separately this time with All India Students Association (AISA) allying with the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), while SFI, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), All India Students Federation (AISF), and Progressive Students’ Association (PSA).

The AISA-DSF alliance has won three of the four positions in the central panel, while ABVP has won one.

Nitish Kumar, backed by AISA-DSF, was elected as the new president of the JNUSU, after he won with 1,702 votes. He beat ABVP’s Shikha Swaraj, who received 1,430 votes.

For the post of vice-president, AISA-DSF candidate Manisha won with 1,150 votes.

AISA-DSF’s Munteha Fatima won with 1,520 votes to become the new general secretary.

ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena became the joint secretary after receiving 1,518 votes. AAISA-DSF candidate Naresh Kumar received 1,433 votes and lost to Meena by 85 votes.

News / Cities / Delhi / JNUSU elections: Left candidates win three key positions as ABVP makes comeback
