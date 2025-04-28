UPSC NDA 1 result 2025 news: What happens after written results? check the selection process

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA 1 result 2025 news: What happens after written results?

Candidates should also visit upsconline.gov.in for updates about the result. UPSC conducted the exam on April 13, 2025 and is expected to announce the results next.

What happens after written results?

The UPSC NDA exam has two stages – a written examination and an interview round (SSB test). Based on the written results, the commission will prepare a merit list and shortlist candidates for the SSB test.

The written examination was held for two papers of 150 minutes each – Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks).

The SSB interview (intelligence and personality test) rould will have two stages and carries 900 marks. Only those who clear stage 1 will be allowed to appear for the stage 2 examination.

Candidates must also qualify for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) to be admitted to the Air Force course.

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: Steps to check results when announced

1. Go to upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on theUPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 link given on the home page.

3. Open the result PDF.

4. Check your result using roll number/name.

The papers of the written test had objective-type questions only. The question papers of mathematics and general ability test were set bilingually in Hindi and English.

This exam is being held for 406 NDA and NA seats.

For more details, candidates are advised to check UPSC's official website.