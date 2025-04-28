Menu Explore
UPSC NDA & NA I Results 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

Deutsche Welle | ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Apr 28, 2025 08:51 PM IST

UPSC NDA & NA (I) Results 2025: The Roll Numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the interview — have now been released.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, April 28, announced the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025. The results have been published on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, April 28, announced the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025. (upsc.gov.in)
The written examination was conducted on April 13, 2025, at various centres across the country. The Roll Numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the interview — have now been released.

Direct link to check NDA & NA (I) Results 2025

Qualified candidates will proceed to the interview round conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. This process is for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the NDA for the 155th Course and the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both commencing on January 2, 2026. At this stage, all candidatures are provisional.

Candidates are required to register themselves online at the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of the announcement of the written results. Once registered, they will be allotted selection centres and interview dates, which will be communicated via their registered email ID. Candidates who have already registered earlier are not required to register again. In case of any login issues or queries, candidates can email dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

UPSC NDA 1 result 2025 news: What happens after written results? check the selection process

How to check NDA and NA 1 results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for NDA and NA 1 results

A new Pdf page containing roll numbers of succesful candidates will appear

Check your roll number

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest updates.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA & NA I Results 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check
