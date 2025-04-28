Menu Explore
MAH CET answer key for MBA, MMS entrance tests today at cetcell.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 28, 2025 10:47 AM IST

The MAH MBA, MMS CET answer keys 2025 will be released on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with the answer key, the CET Cell will also share question papers and candidates' responses. It will open the objection window on April 28 and close it on April 30.

MAH MBA, MCA CET answer key 2025 today (HT file)
MAH MBA, MCA CET answer key 2025 today (HT file)

Along with the answer key, the CET Cell will also share question papers and candidates' responses. It will open the objection window on April 28 and close it on April 30.

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper of MAH MBA, MMS CET, she/he can submit it through the candidate’s login.

The grievances/ objections tracking facility will be available in the candidate login under the title “Objection Tracking." Candidates will have to pay a non refundable fee of 1000 per question/per objection online.

MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025: How to download provisional key?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the provisional answer key.

1. Visit the official website of the CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 link displayed on the home page.

3. Enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download the question paper and responses.

The Maharashtra MBA, MMS-CET-2025 was held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

The exam had questions on Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension.

A total of 200 marks questions was asked and the test duration was 150 minutes.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of the CET Cell.

