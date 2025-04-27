MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 releasing tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org, notice here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 on April 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 releasing tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org(Unsplash)

The provisional answer key, candidate's response, question paper and objection window will open on April 28, 2025. The last date to raise objections is till April 30, 2025.

If a candidate has objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate’s login only as per the above schedule.

The Grievances/ Objections tracking facility is available in Candidate Login, under the title “Objection Tracking". Candidate will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Nonrefundable) online through candidate login only.

MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH MBA/MMS CET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 was held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025. The exam had questions from Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. A total of 200 marks questions was asked and the test duration was 150 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.