NEET UG 2025: NTA launches platform for reporting suspicious claims

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a platform to report suspicious claims about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025.

The agency has asked candidates not to be misled by unscrupulous elements and to report any suspicious activities falling under these categories-

Unauthorised websites and social media accounts claiming NEET UG 2025 paper access.

Individuals claiming access to NEET exam content.

Impersonators posting as NTA or government officials.

“This initiative aligns with Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants,” NTA said.

Reporting of suspicious claims is open until 5 PM on May 4, 2025, it added.

Here is the direct link.

NEET UG 2025 on May 4, admit card by May 1

The entrance test will be held on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Exam city slips have been released and admit cards will be released by May 1.

On admit cards, the students will get the detailed addresses of the exam centres, exam day instructions, and other details. The document will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2024 paper leak mastermind arrested

Recently, the economic offence unit (EOU) of Bihar police arrested Sanjeev Mukhia, the mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak.

Also read: NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia arrested in Patna

The unit's Additional Director General (ADG) EOU Nayyar Husnain Khan confirmed his arrest and told HT that his interrogation was underway.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were also present to question the accused.

The EOU had earlier announced cash rewards for those providing information on people involved in the paper leak cases including NEET.